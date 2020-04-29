e-paper
Telangana sanitation worker donates whole month’s wage to CM Relief Fund

Alivelu who draws only Rs 12,000 monthly salary, met Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and donated a month’s salary.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Alivelu donated her month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.
Alivelu donated her month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund.(Twitter/@KTRTRS)
         

A sanitation worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Alivelu has donated Rs 10,000 to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The big-heart, who draws only Rs 12,000 monthly salary, met Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, on Tuesday, and handed over her donation.

Her gesture hugely impressed the Minister, who has been receiving huge donations from industrialists and prominent personalities on a daily basis. He appreciated Alivelu for her commitment towards the society and applauded her gesture.

She has been delivering services as a sanitation worker in the Tolichowki circle for the past five years. Her husband Sailam is a daily wager at a vegetable market and her two children are studying in school.

Alivelu said many suggested her not to contribute money during these difficult times. But her husband and children who stood by her and encouraged her to contribute.

