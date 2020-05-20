Tenant’s petty revenge video after being ‘forced’ out is a gem. It has got over 7.2 million views

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:50 IST

What do you do when your landlord “forces” you to move out but also asks you to record a walkthrough video of the place before leaving? You can either walk off from the situation or do what Scottish actor Sandy Batchelor did and get your petty revenge – and in the process make millions of netizens laugh out loud too.

The video is indeed a walkthrough tour of the house but with a little twist. Along with showing the different parts of the house, it also details the many faults of the place. The clip further includes cautionary signs like “you will hate it here!” and “there is a ghost” placed on different parts of the apartment.

“Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck,” Batchelor wrote and shared the video.

Please be advised that the video may make you laugh uncontrollably:

Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/h3fcOw657w — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has garnered over 7.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. While many wrote that everything in the video is just perfect, others mentioned that it’s a mood. There were some who shared similar memories of theirs and those are equally entertaining.

“Everything in this video is perfect,” expressed a Twitter user. “This is a mood,” wrote another. “I was once told that the damp in my bedroom was due to my breathing in there, the Landlords actually wrote to me to tell me to stop breathing while I’m asleep,” tweeted a third.

Here’s what some other wrote:

You won the Internet today 😂 pic.twitter.com/kvIyy6Hsg3 — Scott 🌎🌍🌏 (@ScottimusSpino) May 17, 2020

I wish YOU the very best of luck. Brilliant video. I hope there's an amazing place out there for you.. no rats, damp or wonky shelves, plus plenty of storage for your lingerie. 😂🍀 — Alison Duker (@alisonduker) May 17, 2020

That bit had me in stitches 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYJunymfMA — Scott 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿 (@FonaldQ) May 17, 2020

What do you think of this petty revenge?