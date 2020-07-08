e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Terrified driver finds snake in vehicle, incident shocks netizens. Watch

After catching up with the driver, the officer came to know about the shocking reason behind it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:58 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Posted on Queensland Police’s official Facebook page, the episode is a hair-raising one.
The stories of encounters with snakes shared on the Internet generally send a shiver down one’s spine. And this story of a man in Australia proves the case and it is nothing short of a nightmare.

Posted on Queensland Police’s official Facebook page, the episode is a hair-raising one. The clip shared by the department gives a description of the story.

A local police officer spotted a vehicle over-speeding on the highway. After catching up with the driver, the officer came to know about the shocking reason behind it.

Jimmy, the driver, was driving along the Dawson Highway of Queensland when an eastern brown snake came up from the gear area of the vehicle. He was struck with shock and fear as the snake slithered towards his feet. He even tried to hit the brakes but was afraid to move his legs too much. The snake even attacked his seat. He fought off the snake with a seat-belt and a knife and was rushing to the hospital to get himself checked for any bites when he was pulled over.

The officer eventually called an ambulance. “I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy says in the clip. Thankfully, he wasn’t bitten. Eastern brown snakes are highly venomous.

Posted on July 7, the clip has garnered over 4.4 lakh views and tons of shocked comments from netizens.

“That’s the stuff of nightmares,” exclaims a Facebook user. “What a horrific thing to go through, that poor young man. I believe when you are in areas that have Eastern Browns everyone should know first aid in snake bites. These are serious death givers - you cannot see them strike. This young bloke has won the lottery - the life lottery. Wow what a day for QPS,” comments another.

“First aid tip. Stay calm if bitten and DON’T move around too much,” points out a third. “What a terrifying situation to be in. It could have been deadly,” writes a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this scary incident?

