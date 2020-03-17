e-paper
Textile shop named 'corona' is the talk of this Kerala town

Textile shop named ‘corona’ is the talk of this Kerala town

‘Corona’ is a textile shop owned by Pareed, and for several years he has been popularly known as ‘Corona Pareed’.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:49 IST
Kochi
A textile shop in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town has been popularly known as ‘Corona Pareed’.
A textile shop in Kerala's Muvattupuzha town has been popularly known as 'Corona Pareed'.
         
A textile shop in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town is grabbing eyeballs with its unusual name similar to the ongoing outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Located about 40 kms from the commercial capital of the state, ‘Corona’ is a textile shop owned by Pareed, and for several years he has been popularly known as ‘Corona Pareed’.

“Now, I am a sought after person here. While many want to take a selfie, others just smile, when they look at me. I see many people travelling in vehicles and when they pass through in front of my shop, they pop their head out and take a glance,” said Pareed.

Corona Textiles sells all cloth materials and also has a stitching unit.

When asked how did he settle for this name, pat came the answer, “I looked up in the dictionary and liked the word.”

And, Pareed wary of what the word today means, has made it sure that the now deadly corona is kept out of his shop. He has kept a sanitiser for all those who enter his shop.

