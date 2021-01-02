e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Thane woman gets back gold leaf she lost in 2005 during train travel

Thane woman gets back gold leaf she lost in 2005 during train travel

The gold leaf is about 5.80 milligrams.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Thane
The woman lost it during a train travel in 2005 (representational image).
The woman lost it during a train travel in 2005 (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

The railway police have managed to return a gold leaf with an image of Lord Ganesh embossed on it to a Thane woman who lost it during suburban train travel in 2005, an official said on Friday.

It weighed 5.80 milligrams, and though it was worth only Rs 400 at the time, and Rs 25,000 now, the sentimental value of the good-luck charm was far higher, the woman had told police, he said.

“On the eve of New Year, we managed to return the leaf with the Ganesh embossment to Diva resident Reshma Amrute. We visited her home several times, but later, after lot of efforts, including looking up Aadhaar records etc, we found she had moved to Mangaon in Raigad,” Thane railway police senior inspector NG Khadkikar said.

