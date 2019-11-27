e-paper
Thanksgiving dinner on subway surprises commuters in New York, videos flood Internet

Thanksgiving dinner, served in a New York subway car had turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thanksgiving dinner on subway videos gathered thousands of views.
Thanksgiving dinner on subway videos gathered thousands of views. (Twitter/@middleschool101)
         

Thanksgiving for a group of commuters of a New York City subway train came early and in a pleasantly surprising way. When the passengers of a Brooklyn-bound L train stepped inside then were delightfully welcomed by an elaborate dinner prepared on the occasion of the upcoming festival.

Stand-up comedian Jodell “Joe Show” Lewis tells the New York Post he organized the Thanksgiving dinner to “bring a little excitement to commuters” and feed any New Yorkers who might be hungry.

Expectedly, images and videos of this unusual celebration made their way online after being shared by people who enjoyed a holiday feast on a subway train. They show riders eating from a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread.

Take a look at one such video which captures the happy faces and the festive spirit.

Here’s another video capturing the joyful incident:

Lewis says he chose the L train after he saw how “dreary and upset” riders were at the inconvenience of a construction project that has cut service on the line.

(With inputs from AP)

