e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘The foot of God’: Amul pays tribute to Diego Maradona

‘The foot of God’: Amul pays tribute to Diego Maradona

“Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time!” Amul tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amul paid tribute to Diego Maradona in theie own creative way.
Amul paid tribute to Diego Maradona in theie own creative way. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25. Maradona is considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time and his fans, all over the world, are mourning his death. Many also took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the footballer. Dairy Corporation Amul is among them and has shared a post to say goodbye to the football star in their own creative way.

“Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time!” Amul wrote and shared an image. The picture shows the football star, at different ages, dribbling. The caption on the doodle reads, “The foot of God.” It, besides being a reference to his amazing footwork, is also a take on his “Hand of God” goal during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals.

Amul also shared the post on Instagram. “Golden boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Rip, legend,” expressed another.

Diego Maradona died after suffering a heart attack. He was battling health issues for long. In fact, several weeks ago, he also underwent an emergency brain surgery.

tags
top news
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error
‘Further questions need to be asked’: Kohli unhappy with WTC points system
‘Further questions need to be asked’: Kohli unhappy with WTC points system
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In