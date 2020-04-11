e-paper
Home / It's Viral / The US Embassy in Delhi just hosted some unexpected visitors. See pics

This is an excellent example of how one can find beauty and the silver lining during even the most trying times.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post shows four pictures of two peacocks frolicking around at the Roosevelt House, the Ambassador’s residence.
A group of unlikely guests paid a visit to the Embassy of the United States, New Delhi during the lockdown. However, their appearance was much appreciated, especially by United States Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster.

This tweet was posted on Juster’s official Twitter account, accompanied by text that reads, “Despite the lockdown, two unexpected visitors showed up at #RooseveltHouse. Please continue to stay safe and healthy during the #COVID19 crisis! #IndiaFightsCorona.”

It shows four pictures of two peacocks frolicking around at the Roosevelt House, the Ambassador’s residence. The Internet has recently been filled with pictures and videos of wildlife gracing spaces that which now are empty as people are confined indoors. This is similarly an excellent example of how one can find beauty and focus on the silver lining during even the most trying times.

The tweet currently has over 200 retweets and almost 2,500 comments.

Here is how tweeple reacted to these pictures of peacocks trying to get their American travel visa. The Ambassador of Thailand to India responded with a video of birds similarly hanging outside and chirping around the Royal Thai Embassy. He jokingly said that they were calling at the Embassy.

“Try and keep some water and bird feed outside in the lawn area, they will come”, said one Twitter user. While another wrote, “Peacock is India’s national bird so they visited you to show solidarity between the two nations at this hour of crises”. “It’s beautiful sir, peacock means good luck”, read a comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on these majestic birds giving government officials company while in isolation?

