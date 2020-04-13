Their wedding got postponed, so friends threw them a virtual sangeet. Video is pure love

it-s-viral

We’re living through unpredictable and tough times but with friends like these, even the rough patches can become pleasant. Delhi residents Gazal Bawa and Hemant Virmani were scheduled to tie the knot on April 10. However, following recent events, their wedding had to be postponed until things get better. So, on the weekend of what should have been their wedding celebrations, their friends decided to throw them a wonderful surprise. Bawa shared a video on Twitter showing all their friends throwing them a virtual sangeet through video conference. And if this video doesn’t make you smile or even get up and dance, we’re not sure what else could.

“Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day,” Bawa wrote on Twitter.

The video accompanying the tweet shows several of the couple’s friends performing a synchronised dance number to celebrate their friends. What’s more, they chose Bawa’s favourite song to dance to, she told Hindustan Times.

“They wanted to do something special for us since the wedding had to be postponed and remember the weekend full of love,” she added.

The video shows all the friends grooving to the same track. And some even dressed up in wedding attire for the special occasion:

Wasn’t that just the sweetest thing ever? The couple sure thinks so.

“I was really surprised and overwhelmed with how all our friends managed from different parts of the world. Like my fiance said, ‘The wedding might have gotten postponed but our plan to spend this epic weekend with all of our friends to share our happiness did not’,” Bawa told Hindustan Times. “Thanks to all of them for making it so special and memorable!”

The heartwarming video not only struck a chord with the couple but won over many on Twitter as well.

Since being shared on April 12, the video has collected over 800 likes and counting.

“This is adorable. Congratulations,” posted a Twitter user. “I feel like dancing for the couple seeing this,” said another and honestly, we feel the same.

“This is probably the best Sangeet I have ever seen. Congratulations and enjoy life. It’s the lucky ones who get to stay at home and live through the lockdown,” wrote a third. “Your friends are amazing! This is such a happy scene! Congratulations and wish you both an awesome life together,” tweeted a fourth.

