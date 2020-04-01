These calming pet tales from Twitter are bound to put a smile on your face

Another day, another 24 hours in self-isolation. However, the furriest members of our community are here to help calm your COVID-19 related anxieties! Shout out to Twitter for curating this ever-needed tag. Here are some of the best pet tales to go with your quarantini.

Getting bored is not on this man’s to-do list for the day! This pet parent is keeping his social skills sharpened while making sure his animal companions feel the love.

Quarantine update: Just had a 13-minute talk with my two cats about the fact that they’re a good boy and girl. — Musings of an INFJ (@INFJ_Musings) March 31, 2020

Roy the canine is sending everyone good vibes that are extremely appreciated.

hi lockdown friends! roy loves you!! if you are lucky enough to have a garden or a balcony make sure you spend some time in the fresh air today (if you’re allowed to) #dailyroy #lockdownwithroy #royslockdowntips pic.twitter.com/JmDHJhIEKg — bronte (@bronte__lee) March 31, 2020

A story of survival and companionship between an old grandma, a house cat, and an injured sparrow during a global health crisis? That is just the type of feel-good news the world needs today.

Amidst her self-isolation, a wee sparrow somehow got into my granny's house and she's been caring for him.



Her cat has also gotten involved and his co-parenting the bird 😂 pic.twitter.com/wRu3MZILSu — WG Saraband 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁳𠁣𠁴𠁿🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@wgsaraband) March 30, 2020

This dog is the CEO of video calls.

the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. i am the only thing holding their company together — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 10, 2020

Tofu is here to keep you company through your spiritual journey.

Dad can't go to the mosque due to the pandemic, so Tofu accompany him five times a day. pic.twitter.com/2GvhTuXD47 — fahmiツ - buy Coffee Talk pls (@fahmitsu) March 26, 2020

Look at this good boy enjoying his greens!

My dog’s new favorite toy is a greenbean. He’s been carrying it around the apartment with him for over an hour. BE STILL MY HEART. pic.twitter.com/L07QnyGD5o — Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) March 31, 2020

This cat is the poster child of “practice social distancing but make it FASHUN”.

My cat is showing off his sexy bod for the neighbors, again. 😏 pic.twitter.com/GoT7jdPoJO — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 30, 2020

Just some cat and cat dad comradery at its finest.

Not sure if I should find this candid moment between Conan & SoJo endearing, or if I should be worried. Is this love between a Cat & her Cat Dad or plotting? #TeamHarris #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/nKSkbxqrQr — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 31, 2020

Wonder how this doggo feels about its new look. Is it eager to know when its hooman is going back to work so that he can stop messing with its luscious locks? Or is it ready to join a pooch boy band? Let us know your thoughts!

yesterday i gave my dog a middle part. have not read one single word of a book pic.twitter.com/4S8bsbWkVa — crissy (@crissymilazzo) March 30, 2020

We hope that looking at these cuties made you a feel a wee-bit better this fine April day. Know that we may be going through a rough patch in human history but at least we’re in this together, our four-legged buddies included. So next time you start to feel low, just give your furry friend a nice stroke or belly rub. They are worthy of the affection and you deserve some pet therapy, as well. But if you or your loved ones do not have the convenience of having an animal around, just read this piece once again!