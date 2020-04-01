e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These calming pet tales from Twitter are bound to put a smile on your face

These calming pet tales from Twitter are bound to put a smile on your face

The furriest members of our community are here to help calm your anxieties.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:29 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are some of the best pet tales to go with your quarantini.
Here are some of the best pet tales to go with your quarantini. (bronte__lee//official Twitter)
         

Another day, another 24 hours in self-isolation. However, the furriest members of our community are here to help calm your COVID-19 related anxieties! Shout out to Twitter for curating this ever-needed tag. Here are some of the best pet tales to go with your quarantini.

Getting bored is not on this man’s to-do list for the day! This pet parent is keeping his social skills sharpened while making sure his animal companions feel the love.

Roy the canine is sending everyone good vibes that are extremely appreciated.

A story of survival and companionship between an old grandma, a house cat, and an injured sparrow during a global health crisis? That is just the type of feel-good news the world needs today.

This dog is the CEO of video calls.

Tofu is here to keep you company through your spiritual journey.

Look at this good boy enjoying his greens!  

This cat is the poster child of “practice social distancing but make it FASHUN”.

Just some cat and cat dad comradery at its finest.

Wonder how this doggo feels about its new look. Is it eager to know when its hooman is going back to work so that he can stop messing with its luscious locks? Or is it ready to join a pooch boy band? Let us know your thoughts!

We hope that looking at these cuties made you a feel a wee-bit better this fine April day. Know that we may be going through a rough patch in human history but at least we’re in this together, our four-legged buddies included. So next time you start to feel low, just give your furry friend a nice stroke or belly rub. They are worthy of the affection and you deserve some pet therapy, as well. But if you or your loved ones do not have the convenience of having an animal around, just read this piece once again!

tags
top news
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Bizarre: Caught speeding, Lamborghini driver puts the blame on coronavirus
Bizarre: Caught speeding, Lamborghini driver puts the blame on coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news