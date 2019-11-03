e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

These ‘dating app for’ posts are flooding Twitter. Seen them yet?

In the ‘dating app for’ tweets people are explaining varied situations and adding their witty suggestions.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple are dropping all sorts of ‘dating app for’ tweets.
Tweeple are dropping all sorts of ‘dating app for’ tweets. (Twitter/@nidzk123)
         

There is no way of knowing what will fascinate the social media users. In yet another example, a new form of tweet involving types of dating apps that could exist is going viral on the micro-blogging site.

In the tweets, people are explaining varied situations and coming up with witty dating app names for the same. Many are dropping their suggestions on this tweet format and a little search led us to Twitter user Sumaira Shaikh, who’s probably the one to start this trend.

On October 31 Shaikh tweeted, “A Dating App only for introverts where they talk awkwardly, it’s called Mumble!!!” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.

Twitter user Srini Swaminathan came up with a pun as the name of the dating app for those people who are clumsy and keeps on falling.

Nidhi, another user on the micro-blogging site, took the trend a step further and suggested what would be a perfect name for gym enthusiasts’ dating app:

Anita Rane, another citizen of Twitter world, came forward with her creative version and suggested a name for the dating app of modest people:

Others also dropped all sorts of suggestions. While some came up with name of dating app for boxing fans, some suggested the same for nervous people.

People rolled out varied comments on all the posts. Mostly, the imaginative names left people in splits. A few also came up with other suggestions.

“Dating app for people who are broken from the inside: Crumble,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahaha,” commented another. “Super!” wrote a third.

What would you tweet?

tags
top news
Thick smog over Delhi, 32 flights diverted from IGI airport
Thick smog over Delhi, 32 flights diverted from IGI airport
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Delhi HC begins hearing on clash between lawyers, cops at Tis Hazari court
Delhi HC begins hearing on clash between lawyers, cops at Tis Hazari court
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Pak PM Imran Khan
Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Pak PM Imran Khan
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News