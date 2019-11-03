These ‘dating app for’ posts are flooding Twitter. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:37 IST

There is no way of knowing what will fascinate the social media users. In yet another example, a new form of tweet involving types of dating apps that could exist is going viral on the micro-blogging site.

In the tweets, people are explaining varied situations and coming up with witty dating app names for the same. Many are dropping their suggestions on this tweet format and a little search led us to Twitter user Sumaira Shaikh, who’s probably the one to start this trend.

On October 31 Shaikh tweeted, “A Dating App only for introverts where they talk awkwardly, it’s called Mumble!!!” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.

Twitter user Srini Swaminathan came up with a pun as the name of the dating app for those people who are clumsy and keeps on falling.

A Dating App only for clumsy people where they keep falling. Tumble. https://t.co/0NsCrieygM — Srini Swaminathan (@srini091) October 31, 2019

Nidhi, another user on the micro-blogging site, took the trend a step further and suggested what would be a perfect name for gym enthusiasts’ dating app:

A dating app for gym enthusiasts



Dumble https://t.co/rSsaVjDbVv — Nidhi (@nidzk123) October 31, 2019

Anita Rane, another citizen of Twitter world, came forward with her creative version and suggested a name for the dating app of modest people:

A dating app for modest people



Humble https://t.co/rpz9SWoSxF — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) October 31, 2019

Others also dropped all sorts of suggestions. While some came up with name of dating app for boxing fans, some suggested the same for nervous people.

A dating app for boxing fans



Rrrrrrrrummmmmbllleeee https://t.co/NX4vmPsXxr — Aurindam (@Aurgho_) October 31, 2019

A dating app for Dacoits...... Chambal. https://t.co/vzBB0OrZRY — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) November 1, 2019

A dating app for nervous people... Fumble https://t.co/w78ynxw8dZ — Fidus Achates (@Sohni_Bose) November 1, 2019

People rolled out varied comments on all the posts. Mostly, the imaginative names left people in splits. A few also came up with other suggestions.

“Dating app for people who are broken from the inside: Crumble,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahaha,” commented another. “Super!” wrote a third.

What would you tweet?