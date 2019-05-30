Today in New Delhi, India
These ‘I say, they hear’ tweets are the latest Internet craze

Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii started the trend by tweeting “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken,” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.

it's viral Updated: May 30, 2019 13:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Viral,Twitter
The food-centric tweets left netizens in splits. (Twitter/@roooossshhiiiii)

There is no way of knowing what netizens will find fascinating. In yet another example, a new form of tweet is going viral where people are connecting different Indian places or communities with popular food dishes. Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii started the trend by tweeting “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken,” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.

Here are some of the food-centric tweets from netizens:

While people have been mainly tweeting about food, a few Twitter users came up with different twists. And, here are the exhibits:

What would you tweet?

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:46 IST

