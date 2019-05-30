These ‘I say, they hear’ tweets are the latest Internet craze

There is no way of knowing what netizens will find fascinating. In yet another example, a new form of tweet is going viral where people are connecting different Indian places or communities with popular food dishes. Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii started the trend by tweeting “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken,” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.

I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken. — grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) May 25, 2019

Here are some of the food-centric tweets from netizens:

I say Kolkata they hear rasgullas https://t.co/QHtb7F9EM5 — Tanha.dil_Tanha.safar (@Monaguha2) May 27, 2019

I say Nagpur. They hear santra barfi. https://t.co/zeBLPhDxBL — Harleen / ‏حرلین (@VeiledDesires_) May 27, 2019

I say Jaipur. They hear Pyaaz ki Kachori. https://t.co/ROJV789QeI — Karishma✨ (@KismiBar) May 27, 2019

While people have been mainly tweeting about food, a few Twitter users came up with different twists. And, here are the exhibits:

I say Nagpur, they hear 49.5°C. https://t.co/S5rMsb9are — shivangi Jaiswal (@shivangisj27) May 30, 2019

I say khudayi, they hear JCB.... https://t.co/aAMRsMZmve — Piyush Sharma (@popefeed) May 30, 2019

I say Punjab, they hear hadippa https://t.co/hVsITAzzJG — Komorebi 🌿🌞 (@TweetOfKomorebi) May 30, 2019

I say dhoni . They hear 7☺ — farhan Akhtar (@MyWay88797299) May 30, 2019

What would you tweet?

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:46 IST