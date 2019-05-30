These ‘I say, they hear’ tweets are the latest Internet craze
There is no way of knowing what netizens will find fascinating. In yet another example, a new form of tweet is going viral where people are connecting different Indian places or communities with popular food dishes. Twitter user @roooossshhiiiii started the trend by tweeting “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken,” and soon others came up with their own creative versions.
I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken.— grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) May 25, 2019
Here are some of the food-centric tweets from netizens:
I say Kolkata they hear rasgullas https://t.co/QHtb7F9EM5— Tanha.dil_Tanha.safar (@Monaguha2) May 27, 2019
I say Banaras. They hear paan. https://t.co/c74v508JQS— बुकरात वकील (انس) (@Vakeel_Sb) May 27, 2019
I say Nagpur. They hear santra barfi. https://t.co/zeBLPhDxBL— Harleen / حرلین (@VeiledDesires_) May 27, 2019
I say Jaipur. They hear Pyaaz ki Kachori. https://t.co/ROJV789QeI— Karishma✨ (@KismiBar) May 27, 2019
While people have been mainly tweeting about food, a few Twitter users came up with different twists. And, here are the exhibits:
I say Nagpur, they hear 49.5°C. https://t.co/S5rMsb9are— shivangi Jaiswal (@shivangisj27) May 30, 2019
I say khudayi, they hear JCB.... https://t.co/aAMRsMZmve— Piyush Sharma (@popefeed) May 30, 2019
I say Punjab, they hear hadippa https://t.co/hVsITAzzJG— Komorebi 🌿🌞 (@TweetOfKomorebi) May 30, 2019
I say dhoni . They hear 7☺— farhan Akhtar (@MyWay88797299) May 30, 2019
What would you tweet?
