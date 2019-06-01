These ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes are too relatable to ignore
We love our moms, but there are times when they can get on our nerves. For instance, when we passionately try to explain things to our mothers but are greeted with their not-so-enthusiastic expressions. That is why when ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes started appearing, it didn’t take long for netizens to relate to it. It seems that Twitter user @stfutony started the meme trend when she tweeted:
10 year old me— ˗ˏˋ tony ˎˊ˗ (@stfutony) May 23, 2019
explaining why i need
a club penguin
membership to have
different colored
igloos and puffles: my mom: pic.twitter.com/G8VW4M3IS8
This new meme is a mashup of two previous memes. The image on the left representing the exasperated child is a still image from Twitter user @quenblackwell’s “screaming video” that went viral in 2018. The image on the right portraying a mother’s expression is of popular “meme queen” - Ms Juicy.
People have paired these two images together to reflect on relatable parenting mood when kids desperately try to explain something to their moms, but they fail to understand it.
me explaining to— gigi (@wiIIjem) May 23, 2019
my mom that
another one of my
favourite characters
died and listing the
reasons as to why
they deserved better my mom pic.twitter.com/Bhd2XZ1H8c
10 year old me— amina (@phenaminan) May 23, 2019
explaining why I need
5 chocolate scented
erasers from the
scholastic book fair: my mom: pic.twitter.com/hk6Pu7pI0f
me explaining to my— luis luquin (@lluquiin) May 29, 2019
mom why we should
switch to non-dairy my mom pic.twitter.com/manZxuo5a4
me telling my mom— you’ve changed, little bird (@beefcliterature) May 26, 2019
all the stuff in asoiaf my mom
that got left out of
game of thrones pic.twitter.com/RgMToSMuAT
me explaining why— dirt prince (@pant_leg) May 28, 2019
my tweets
are funny to my
mom: my mom: pic.twitter.com/5XGBbfVBxt
A few netizens went a step further and used this meme format to hilariously talk about other aspects of life.
Me explaining— 𝔼-𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕦𝕒𝕝ッ (@eemmmmauel) May 28, 2019
My love for my
Dog and how I
Would die for him My dog pic.twitter.com/qy2O9tsJke
me explaining that— Ⓒ Ⓞ Ⓡ Ⓔ Ⓨ Ⓙ Ⓐ Ⓒ Ⓚ Ⓢ Ⓞ Ⓝ (@cxreyjacksxn) May 30, 2019
listening to
angry music actually literally
makes me a less everyone
angry person pic.twitter.com/Y7tlvfwhTt
Me explaining to My— malaak (@Malaak__19) May 27, 2019
my eyebrow lady eyebrow
how to do my lady
brows pic.twitter.com/f3Pskcm1RH
Me explaining to my— The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) May 30, 2019
wallet why I’m buying
Call of Duty again
and why Modern Warfare
is still the best series My Wallet pic.twitter.com/riB1R2hoJi
What would your version of ‘me explaining to my mom’ meme say?
First Published: Jun 01, 2019 14:20 IST