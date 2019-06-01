These ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes are too relatable to ignore

We love our moms, but there are times when they can get on our nerves. For instance, when we passionately try to explain things to our mothers but are greeted with their not-so-enthusiastic expressions. That is why when ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes started appearing, it didn’t take long for netizens to relate to it. It seems that Twitter user @stfutony started the meme trend when she tweeted:

10 year old me

explaining why i need

a club penguin

membership to have

different colored

igloos and puffles: my mom: pic.twitter.com/G8VW4M3IS8 — ˗ˏˋ tony ˎˊ˗ (@stfutony) May 23, 2019

This new meme is a mashup of two previous memes. The image on the left representing the exasperated child is a still image from Twitter user @quenblackwell’s “screaming video” that went viral in 2018. The image on the right portraying a mother’s expression is of popular “meme queen” - Ms Juicy.

People have paired these two images together to reflect on relatable parenting mood when kids desperately try to explain something to their moms, but they fail to understand it.

me explaining to

my mom that

another one of my

favourite characters

died and listing the

reasons as to why

they deserved better my mom pic.twitter.com/Bhd2XZ1H8c — gigi (@wiIIjem) May 23, 2019

10 year old me

explaining why I need

5 chocolate scented

erasers from the

scholastic book fair: my mom: pic.twitter.com/hk6Pu7pI0f — amina (@phenaminan) May 23, 2019

me explaining to my

mom why we should

switch to non-dairy my mom pic.twitter.com/manZxuo5a4 — luis luquin (@lluquiin) May 29, 2019

me telling my mom

all the stuff in asoiaf my mom

that got left out of

game of thrones pic.twitter.com/RgMToSMuAT — you’ve changed, little bird (@beefcliterature) May 26, 2019

me explaining why

my tweets

are funny to my

mom: my mom: pic.twitter.com/5XGBbfVBxt — dirt prince (@pant_leg) May 28, 2019

A few netizens went a step further and used this meme format to hilariously talk about other aspects of life.

Me explaining

My love for my

Dog and how I

Would die for him My dog pic.twitter.com/qy2O9tsJke — 𝔼-𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕦𝕒𝕝ッ (@eemmmmauel) May 28, 2019

me explaining that

listening to

angry music actually literally

makes me a less everyone

angry person pic.twitter.com/Y7tlvfwhTt — Ⓒ Ⓞ Ⓡ Ⓔ Ⓨ Ⓙ Ⓐ Ⓒ Ⓚ Ⓢ Ⓞ Ⓝ (@cxreyjacksxn) May 30, 2019

Me explaining to My

my eyebrow lady eyebrow

how to do my lady

brows pic.twitter.com/f3Pskcm1RH — malaak (@Malaak__19) May 27, 2019

Me explaining to my

wallet why I’m buying

Call of Duty again

and why Modern Warfare

is still the best series My Wallet pic.twitter.com/riB1R2hoJi — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) May 30, 2019

What would your version of ‘me explaining to my mom’ meme say?

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 14:20 IST