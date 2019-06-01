Today in New Delhi, India
These ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes are too relatable to ignore

This new meme is a mashup of two previous memes. Netizens paired these two images together to reflect on relatable parenting mood.

it's viral Updated: Jun 01, 2019 14:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,meme
It seems that Twitter user @stfutony started the meme trend. (Twitter/@wiIIjem)

We love our moms, but there are times when they can get on our nerves. For instance, when we passionately try to explain things to our mothers but are greeted with their not-so-enthusiastic expressions. That is why when ‘me explaining to my mom’ memes started appearing, it didn’t take long for netizens to relate to it. It seems that Twitter user @stfutony started the meme trend when she tweeted:

This new meme is a mashup of two previous memes. The image on the left representing the exasperated child is a still image from Twitter user @quenblackwell’s “screaming video” that went viral in 2018. The image on the right portraying a mother’s expression is of popular “meme queen” - Ms Juicy.

People have paired these two images together to reflect on relatable parenting mood when kids desperately try to explain something to their moms, but they fail to understand it.

A few netizens went a step further and used this meme format to hilariously talk about other aspects of life.

What would your version of ‘me explaining to my mom’ meme say?

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 14:20 IST

