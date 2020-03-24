They said you could be anything, so this cat decided to become a ballerina. Watch

You may have heard a lot of news about people’s ‘quarantine routine’ recently on the internet. Well, this cat, who is apparently aspiring to be a ballet dancer, may give anyone picking up a new hobby during these uncertain times a run for their money.

This 50-second-long video was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ on March 24. The clip is very rightfully captioned “my sister is a ballet teacher and with the remote schooling due to Coronavirus she now has to record her lessons. A certain somebody is adapting to this very enthusiastically”. This ‘certain somebody’ is the teacher’s feline friend who seems eager to part be of this systematic dance routine. So excited, in fact, that the cat keeps gliding in between her hooman’s legs trying to get that ‘on pointe’ positioning in the bag. As the woman moves from a turnout into a gracious twirl, the cat appears to be in awe of her human’s feather-like movements. Finally, the instructor advises her virtual students to keep their ‘head up’ which the fluffball mistakenly takes as a direction for itself and leaps onto the ballerina’s chest.

Her human’s reaction is amicable, to say the least, as she pauses her class to have a ‘talk with her cat’. The video currently has over 87,000 upvotes and almost 800 comments.

Safe to say this cat-human interaction is ensuing ‘awws’ from multiple Reddit users. One person made a well-educated pun when saying “now that’s a pas de chat”, referring to the ballet move which roughly translated to ‘cat’s step’ as it resembles a cats jump.

A Reddit user commented, “that cat is loved”. To which somebody else responded with, “all you need is love and a cat”, and we cannot say we disagree.

“What a good dance partner! And teaching ballet for humans and cats, it’s a twofer”, read another comment.

This video made us grin ear-to-ear and now we cannot help but Google picture of cats in tutus.

We just hope this cat doesn’t get told off too much for wanting to fulfill her dreams of being a ballerina! What are your thoughts on this video?