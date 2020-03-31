e-paper
This butterfly’s transformation in isolation is the positive message you’ll need today. Watch

While some thanked Nanda for keeping up the positivity amidst such times of distress, other couldn’t help but appreciate the apt comparison of the transformation of a beautiful butterfly and the transformation of our spectacular world.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:59 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the cocoon breaks and a stunning butterfly comes out.
One of the cocoon breaks and a stunning butterfly comes out.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

After listening to continuous statutory messages of social isolation and stay at home warnings, we know how you’re feeling. But keeping in mind this necessary pace, we are here to give you a dose of optimism to start your day on a note of hopefulness with this beautiful video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a series of cocoons hanging from a branch. A few moments into the video, one of the cocoon breaks and a stunning butterfly comes out. As we all know, a butterfly transforms from a caterpillar after it surrounds itself in a cocoon for days, and that’s the message Nanda aims to give to netizens.

“From isolation life emerges strong & beautiful. The world is bound to emerge stronger & better from the current pandemic,” reads the caption with a positive note.

Check out the video:

Posted on March 30, the video has garnered over 2,600 views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some thanked Nanda for keeping up the positivity amidst such times of distress, other couldn’t help but appreciate the apt comparison of the transformation of a beautiful butterfly and the transformation of our spectacular world.

What do you think of this wonderful message of optimism?

