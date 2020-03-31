This butterfly’s transformation in isolation is the positive message you’ll need today. Watch

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 10:59 IST

After listening to continuous statutory messages of social isolation and stay at home warnings, we know how you’re feeling. But keeping in mind this necessary pace, we are here to give you a dose of optimism to start your day on a note of hopefulness with this beautiful video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a series of cocoons hanging from a branch. A few moments into the video, one of the cocoon breaks and a stunning butterfly comes out. As we all know, a butterfly transforms from a caterpillar after it surrounds itself in a cocoon for days, and that’s the message Nanda aims to give to netizens.

“From isolation life emerges strong & beautiful. The world is bound to emerge stronger & better from the current pandemic,” reads the caption with a positive note.

Check out the video:

Nature signals....

From isolation life emerges strong & beautiful 💕



The world is bound emerge stronger & better from the current Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/l70jitUgfP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2020

Posted on March 30, the video has garnered over 2,600 views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some thanked Nanda for keeping up the positivity amidst such times of distress, other couldn’t help but appreciate the apt comparison of the transformation of a beautiful butterfly and the transformation of our spectacular world.

Excellent description of isolation

"HUM HONGE KAMYAAB"

👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻✊🏻✊🏻👌🏻👌🏻❤️❤️ — सुशील (@suzyagarwal) March 30, 2020

Motivation in times of desperation is a fortunate action, thank you sir for trying your best in keeping the mental health of people in the best space of time 🌹 — yogesh (@yograi786) March 30, 2020

An enclosure ultimately opens out to colorfulness.We need to wait. — Bishnu Charan Parida (@bcp_jkr) March 30, 2020

What a beautiful start to life! — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) March 31, 2020

