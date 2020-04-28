This cat looks sick and tired of his hoomans same old pranks. Watch

When it comes to pranks, everyone probably agrees that the oldest and lamest trick in the book is the ‘ear flick and shuffle’. That knowledge, however, did not stop this person from trying it out on their cat. But the feline seemed less-than-impressed about it.

This less than 10-second-long clip was posted to Reddit on April 27. The clip has been around the Internet for a while and again became popular after being shared on the subreddit “funny”. Now, if you love annoying or watching our furry friends get annoyed, this clip titled “My cat fell for the oldest trick in the book and became annoyed”, is for you.

The recording starts with a cat sitting on what appears to be a wooden surface. Though one cannot see the pet parent fully, half of their body is in the frame. A few seconds into the film, the hooman reaches their hand from behind the cat across to its distant ear and flicks it. The cat turns to the side to see what could have caused that sensation but comes up empty-handed. He soon realises the buffoonery must have been done by his human. He slowly turns back to the other side, where the person is standing and stares at them disapprovingly.

The post currently has over 13,700 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the prank! One person wrote, “One day that cat will eat you. I will vote to acquit that cat,” clearly being team cat in this scenario.

Many on the thread tried to guess the kitty’s perspective. One individual on the thread said, “You silly human”. While another stated, “I can’t believe you’ve done this”.

“Why?” read one comment. A Reddit user commented, “You know he’s thinking...Yep, I’m gonna poop in his shoes tonight”.

Honestly, we would watch our backs as well if we were this hooman. Cats are not known to be the most forgiving creatures out there. What are your thoughts on this annoyed cat?

