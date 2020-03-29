e-paper
This cat may be fighting its inner demons in the most hilarious way. Watch

We feel you, kitty. The journey to self-betterment is just that, a journey. Plus, self-reflection is truly the first step, pun intended.

Mar 29, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cat looking at its own reflection. (Reddit/zCastorNinja)
         
Highlights
  • The almost 35-second-long video was posted on a subreddit ‘startled cats’
  • It shows a tangerine coloured cutie looking into the mirror
  • The clip currently has over 14,300 upvotes and almost 200 comments

This, almost 35-second-long video, was posted on a subreddit called ‘startled cats’. It shows a tangerine coloured cutie looking into the mirror. According to the caption, this isn’t the kitty’s first encounter with the reflective surface. But for some unknown reason, this time the feline decides to pick a never-seen-before fight with its own reflection.

Maybe the cat stayed up past respectable hours and then hated itself for ruining its sleep cycle. Or maybe it is disappointed in itself for eating an excessive amount of catnip not too long ago. Whatever the reason for the self-criticism, this feline got real about fighting that devious inner voice.

The scene was action-packed with some classic pawing and very cool-looking rollovers. The video ended without disclosing a clear winner as the cat just lay on the floor watching its reflection do the same. But we feel you, kitty. The journey to self-betterment is just that, a journey. Plus, self-reflection is truly the first step, pun intended.

The video titled “my cat’s hundredth encounter in the mirror first time having beef with himself though” currently has over 14,300 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

My cat’s hundredth encounter in the mirror first time having beef with himself though from r/StartledCats

Redditors thought this cat was a clear representation of their mood. One comment read, “we all have to battle our demons”. While another said, “quarantine is taking a toll on EVERYONE”.

Some Reddit users tried to hilariously guess what the cat may be thinking. An individual wrote, “I can’t outwit him! No matter what I try, he seems to anticipate my every move”. While another believed the cat must be thinking, “he’s also so incredibly handsome”, while looking in the mirror. The absurdity continued as somebody said, “finally a worthy opponent”.

“That’s some serious kung fu right there”, read one comment. We agree! We’d love to have this ferocious feline as our sensei. What about you?

