Home / It's Viral / This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out

This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out

“God, this could be a meme,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 01:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a couple and their cat.
The image shows a couple and their cat.(Reddit/@ss-britannic)
         

One’s engagement and wedding photographs can often act as time travelling machines as they hold the potential to transport individuals back to a super exciting time in their lives. Looking at these memories is a sure-shot way to bring a sweet smile to one’s face. One particular photograph from a couple’s engagement photoshoot is so unique that it is now bringing joy to many on the Internet. The picture may make you giggle too.

Posted on Reddit, this image was shared on November 12. “We just got our engagement photos--this is probably one of my favorites!” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot.

The picture shows the groom-and-bride-to-be looking lovingly at each other. The bride-to-be is holding a cat in her arms.

As the couple smiles, looking intently into each other’s eyes. However, the furry feline appears to be less than pleased about its current situation. Check out the post below to spot its expression, which indeed conveys a thousand words:

We just got our engagement photos--this is probably one of my favorites! from r/cats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cats’, this share has accumulated over 24,700 upvotes and nearly 350 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Your cat doesn’t look like he is a fan of the engagement! ‘I WILL ALWAYS BE THEIR FIRST LOVE’” whilst trying to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “Purrfect”. “I would hang that picture proudly in my house,” read one comment under the post.

The original poster took the opportunity to shed some light on the background of the shoot. They wrote, “For background, my fiancé and I own three cats--a Siberian and two ragdolls. This one, in particular, is named Lenads, and he is very social and a huge cuddler. He also loves to hang out outside in his harness and leash. We wanted so badly for him to be in our wedding photos, but our venue does not allow pets, so we arranged for our photos to be in a local park in Lancaster, PA so that Lenard could be in a few”. Now isn’t that just adorable?

What are your thoughts on this share?

