Home / It's Viral / This doggo is quite unsure of this kitty's affection. Video may leave you in splits

This doggo is quite unsure of this kitty’s affection. Video may leave you in splits

People couldn’t stop laughing at the doggo’s expressions and dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the video.

Nov 11, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Lilly the doggo and a cat.
The image shows Lilly the doggo and a cat.
         

The relationship between canines and felines is still a mystery. While some videos on the Internet show them staying together in harmony, others show scenarios that are quite the opposite. One Instagram video, however, shows a completely unique side of a doggo-kitty relationship. After watching the video you may find yourself laughing a bit too hard.

Shared on the pawsonal profile of a golden retriever named Lilly, the video shows the canine lying down on a couch as a black-furred cat sits beside her. The video goes on to show the kitty affectionately Lilly. But what makes this video a hilarious watch is Lilly’s expression.

Take a look at the video and be prepared to laugh out loud:

Posted on November 9, the clip has garnered over 10,200 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop laughing at the doggo’s expressions and dropped heart emojis to shower their love for the video.

“Aww she’s not sure if she likes it. Golden retrievers are the best, they tolerate everything,” wrote an Instagram user. “I don’t like that but okay,” commented another while voicing Lily’s possible thoughts. “Not complaining but I don’t like it,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this funny clip?

