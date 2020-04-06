This doggo knows how to play volleyball. Watch her flaunt amazing skills

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:34 IST

Highlights The video is being shared by many, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka

It shows a dog playing volleyball

People can’t stop praising the dog

As people are staying inside away from one another during the ongoing pandemic, many are taking comfort in the companionship of their pets – some more than others. Just like this group of people who enjoyed a match of volleyball with their dog and believe us when we tell you, the four-legged player is no less than a pro.

Initially shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram, the video shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match. And, it just isn’t a video which shows an excited dog chasing a ball. It shows Kiara actually playing the game.

The video was later shared on various social media platforms, including the personal handle of the doggo named ‘Kiara the lovely dog.’

Isn’t she amazing? Well, people thought that too. A few also mentioned how she is a far better player than them.

“Amazing how she waits for the second touch,” wrote an Instagram user. “The dog sets better than me,” confessed another. “She is simply amazing,” commented a third. “That’s really impressive,” expressed a fourth. “We don’t deserve doggos, they’re awesome,” write a fifth. “She is better than us,” wrote a sixth.

Even business tycoon Harsh Goenka was impressed by Kiara. “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had ....’ he tweeted and shared the video.

In case you are yearning for more videos of Kiara playing volleyball, here’s another one:

What do you think of this dog playing volleyball?