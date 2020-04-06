e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This doggo knows how to play volleyball. Watch her flaunt amazing skills

This doggo knows how to play volleyball. Watch her flaunt amazing skills

The video shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog playing volleyball.
The image shows the dog playing volleyball. (Screengrab)
         
Highlights
  • The video is being shared by many, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka
  • It shows a dog playing volleyball
  • People can’t stop praising the dog

As people are staying inside away from one another during the ongoing pandemic, many are taking comfort in the companionship of their pets – some more than others. Just like this group of people who enjoyed a match of volleyball with their dog and believe us when we tell you, the four-legged player is no less than a pro.

Initially shared on Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram, the video shows a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match. And, it just isn’t a video which shows an excited dog chasing a ball. It shows Kiara actually playing the game.

The video was later shared on various social media platforms, including the personal handle of the doggo named ‘Kiara the lovely dog.’

Isn’t she amazing? Well, people thought that too. A few also mentioned how she is a far better player than them.

“Amazing how she waits for the second touch,” wrote an Instagram user. “The dog sets better than me,” confessed another. “She is simply amazing,” commented a third. “That’s really impressive,” expressed a fourth. “We don’t deserve doggos, they’re awesome,” write a fifth. “She is better than us,” wrote a sixth.

Even business tycoon Harsh Goenka was impressed by Kiara. “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had ....’ he tweeted and shared the video.

In case you are yearning for more videos of Kiara playing volleyball, here’s another one:

What do you think of this dog playing volleyball?

tags
top news
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news