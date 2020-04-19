e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This family dance party which follows social distancing norms will make your day. Watch

This American family has definitely got the moves.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:47 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the family enjoying a dance session.
The image shows the family enjoying a dance session. (Twitter/@AuthorAlisa)
         

This American family’s groovy moves have the potential to blow all your blues away. Just under 25-second-long, the clip was posted on Twitter by freelance writer and editor Alisa Renee. Shared on April 15; the tweet was accompanied by text which read, “My parents are 75 and 84. My son and I do frequent drive-by visits to make sure they have what they need. Today, I guess they needed to party”.

The clip starts with a long-shot of Renee’s parents dancing at their doorstep. Renee, who seems to be filming the whole scene, is standing near her car which is parked on the street, a space well within the social-distancing guidelines. Her son also makes an appearance on the video and is seen breaking out some very cool dance moves. The focus soon shifts back to the elderly parents who continue to groove to the tune. Towards the end of the clip, Renee is heard shouting “C’mon papa-boogey! Yeh, that’s what I like”.

This wholesome dance party currently has nearly 7.5 million views on Twitter. Additionally, the post itself has over 145,500 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the social-distancing-friendly family celebration!

A Twitter user was so impressed by this family that they wanted to be adopted into it.

Renee had the cutest response to this request:

One person said:

While another wrote:

“I’m in love with both of them”, read one comment. Aren’t we all a little bit in love with this family?

