This family dance party which follows social distancing norms will make your day. Watch

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:47 IST

This American family’s groovy moves have the potential to blow all your blues away. Just under 25-second-long, the clip was posted on Twitter by freelance writer and editor Alisa Renee. Shared on April 15; the tweet was accompanied by text which read, “My parents are 75 and 84. My son and I do frequent drive-by visits to make sure they have what they need. Today, I guess they needed to party”.

The clip starts with a long-shot of Renee’s parents dancing at their doorstep. Renee, who seems to be filming the whole scene, is standing near her car which is parked on the street, a space well within the social-distancing guidelines. Her son also makes an appearance on the video and is seen breaking out some very cool dance moves. The focus soon shifts back to the elderly parents who continue to groove to the tune. Towards the end of the clip, Renee is heard shouting “C’mon papa-boogey! Yeh, that’s what I like”.

This wholesome dance party currently has nearly 7.5 million views on Twitter. Additionally, the post itself has over 145,500 retweets.

My parents are 75 and 84. My son & I do frequent drive-by visits to make sure they have what they need. Today, I guess they needed to party. pic.twitter.com/1jmaQCtGvy — Alisa Renee' (@AuthorAlisa) April 15, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to the social-distancing-friendly family celebration!

A Twitter user was so impressed by this family that they wanted to be adopted into it.

Sadly I no longer have any grandparents, I'm wondering if they would consider adopting a 50 year old single mum in Australia? Full disclosure -I can't dance as well as they can. — Larissa Wilson (@LarissaWilson9) April 16, 2020

Renee had the cutest response to this request:

I will gladly share them with you. Gladly!! They have enough love for everybody and they've adopted so many of my friends over the years. — Alisa Renee' (@AuthorAlisa) April 16, 2020

One person said:

Pops hit that OG move, didn’t he? Spirit fingers and all. SMOOTH!!! — Well, shit. What are yall doin? (@MDBSings) April 15, 2020

While another wrote:

They are amazing! Thank you for sharing them with us - their joy and positivity made so so many people smile. ♥️ — J_Efthymiadis (@EfthymiadisJ) April 16, 2020

“I’m in love with both of them”, read one comment. Aren’t we all a little bit in love with this family?