This feline named Renni is an actual cat burglar. Watch

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:39 IST

Eating carbs is an easy route to happiness, given that many of everyone’s favourite foods are loaded with them. Be it pizza, pasta, or even a humble grilled cheese sandwich, the high carbohydrate percentage just adds value to the taste. This feline, named Renni, must also believe in that ideology because it is stealing bread, whenever it can, to indulge in it.

Posted on Instagram on June 22, the clip has been shared from Renni, the bread cat’s very own account. The video is captioned, “Caught in the act. He steals bread and brings it to the basement so he can eat through the plastic and get to the bread”.

The recording shows the stealthy cat burglar, pun definitely intended, carrying a packet of bread in his mouth. Renni carries it down to the basement while his hooman follows, hot on his trail. The pet parent even calls out to the kitty, but its love for bread probably trumps its obligation to obedience.

In the end, the cat parent takes away the packet of bread but not without some resistance from Renni. The feline’s expression towards the end tells you everything you need to know about the extent of its fascination with the loaf.

The post currently has over 1,500 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the carb-loving cat. One person said, “We had a dog who was very cat-like who used to do the same thing. Obsessed”. But truthfully, who isn’t obsessed with some wholesome bread? It is a versatile food item which is absolutely delicious.

Another individual wrote, “Bread thief”. “New meaning to ‘cat burglar’” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on Renni the bread cat?

