This former NASA engineer’s obstacle course squirrel feeder is amazing to watch

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:59 IST

A former NASA and Apple engineer was getting tired of squirrels stealing bird seeds he kept out in his backyard. So, he decided to tackle the problem with the help of mechanical engineering. Mark Rober shared a video to showcase his problem-solving technique - an obstacle course designed for squirrels to find their favourite snack. His video, nearly 14 minutes long, has collected over 68 million views within just two days.

The video not only shows Rober’s special obstacle course but also squirrels trying it out. The course includes jumping on poles, crossing rope and slinky bridges, running through mazes and figuring out some neat optical illusions. Watching the video is like sitting through an intense episode of an adventure show. Are the squirrels gone to make it? Can the squirrels outsmart the genius engineer? Will they win their prized walnuts at the end? You’ll have all these questions and more while watching this video. So grab some popcorn and watch the clip below:

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected 88.8 lakh shares and more than 7.2 lakh reactions - and still very much counting. People posted a ton of comments about the video.

“The best thing I’ve seen in a long time... entertaining, fun for both man and squirrels and best of all... kind and educational,” writes a Facebook user. “Hands down, this is the best thing about 2020 so far. That tourist trap took me out. Well done, sir. I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard in a long, long time,” says another.

This isn’t Rober’s first video to go this viral. Earlier, he posted about a “glitter bomb trap” to punish thieves stealing packages from his doorstep. He called it his Magnum Opus.