Former NASA engineer’s stinky “glitter bomb trap” to punish thieves goes viral

“This might be my Magnum Opus,” says Mark Rober, YouTuber and former engineer at NASA in his new video. This Magnum Opus - as he describes it - is a “glitter bomb trap” meant to serve up some justice to thieves who steal packages from his doorstep. His video, showing the device and its affect on thieves has collected over 35 million views since it was shared on December 17.

Tired of having packages stolen from his doorstep, Rober decided to plan his own revenge on such mischief makers. He devised a trap - a special package complete with glitter and fart spray to get back at the thieves. The device is also equipped with cameras to record the device in action and the reaction it causes.

We’ll just let you watch the video to see how Rober engineered this special device and what happens when the special package gets stolen. Whoever said revenge is a dish best served cold didn’t know glitter makes it better.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also received over 1.1 million ‘likes’ and more than 1.1 lakh comments.

“This is absolutely brilliant,” reads a comment on YouTube. “I will buy that,” reads another. “You sir are a genius. Well done... Well done!” reads another.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 18:35 IST