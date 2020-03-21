e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This hilarious TikTok trend is confusing the pets. Will you try it?

This hilarious TikTok trend is confusing the pets. Will you try it?

The videos show humans and dogs taking part in this hilarious TikTok trend.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:31 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a woman and a dog. (TikTok/@Larissa Gacemer)
         

The Internet never seems to sit idle when there’s a new trend on TikTok that involves the fur buddies. And this TikTok trend is all about playfully scaring the pooches which has resulted in some hilarious outcomes and confused reactions from the pets.

The trend, started by TikTok user Ariadna Ricciari, shows a woman with her hair in front of her face and in a ghost-like pose scaring the man standing opposite to her, as a peppy music plays in the background. Taking cue from the concept, TikTokers didn’t take much time to try out the trend with their pets.

Just like in this video, a woman makes scary gestures in from of a dog. Eventually, the woman scurries towards the pooch like a spider and ends up confusing, and somewhat, scaring it.

@alyssaxkht

TERRORIZING DOGS ONE AT A TIME ##tiktoksg ##dogsoftiktok ##mypetslife

♬ sonido original - ariadnaricciari

This video gives a much clearer picture of the dog’s expression as it tries to understand what it’s human is up to.

@soykabeto

Roque 😍 ##puppy ##1manimal ##dog ##perro ##comedia ##fyp ##fy ##foryou ##parati

♬ sonido original - ariadnaricciari

Here’s another funny clip featuring a pug. The little pooch is least bothered with its owner until he does the scaring part and the pug’s reaction will make you ROFL.

@shaqthepug

your 1st @ owes you pizza..... @fashionnova ##fashionnova ##ad

♬ sonido original - ariadnaricciari

German shepherds are known for their tough appearances and it’s often enough to scare many. But check out this clip, looks like every dog still has a puppy inside it.

@larissaburak

Ev keyfi 😁😁 ##challenge ##coronatime ##dogsoftiktok

♬ sonido original - ariadnaricciari

The trend has received millions of views on TikTok and several amusing comments from netizens. These videos are bound to take some edge off the tensed situation amid the ongoing crisis. We strongly suggest you to break into the moves along with your pet and don’t forget to record.

