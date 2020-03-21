This hilarious TikTok trend is confusing the pets. Will you try it?

Mar 21, 2020

The Internet never seems to sit idle when there’s a new trend on TikTok that involves the fur buddies. And this TikTok trend is all about playfully scaring the pooches which has resulted in some hilarious outcomes and confused reactions from the pets.

The trend, started by TikTok user Ariadna Ricciari, shows a woman with her hair in front of her face and in a ghost-like pose scaring the man standing opposite to her, as a peppy music plays in the background. Taking cue from the concept, TikTokers didn’t take much time to try out the trend with their pets.

Just like in this video, a woman makes scary gestures in from of a dog. Eventually, the woman scurries towards the pooch like a spider and ends up confusing, and somewhat, scaring it.

This video gives a much clearer picture of the dog’s expression as it tries to understand what it’s human is up to.

Here’s another funny clip featuring a pug. The little pooch is least bothered with its owner until he does the scaring part and the pug’s reaction will make you ROFL.

German shepherds are known for their tough appearances and it’s often enough to scare many. But check out this clip, looks like every dog still has a puppy inside it.

The trend has received millions of views on TikTok and several amusing comments from netizens. These videos are bound to take some edge off the tensed situation amid the ongoing crisis. We strongly suggest you to break into the moves along with your pet and don’t forget to record.