Home / It's Viral / This horse and doggo duo are unlikely friendship goals. Watch

This horse and doggo duo are unlikely friendship goals. Watch

This dog and horse bros are so laid back and affectionate.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog and the horse.
The image shows the dog and the horse. (Reddit/unnaturalorder)
         
Highlights
  • This post was shared on the subreddit “animals being bros”
  • The video is captioned “horse and dog are best friends”
  • The post currently has over 100 comments and almost 15,000 upvotes

This doggo and horse friendship is proof that friendship is not about the species but, in fact, about the vibes.

This post was shared on a subreddit called “animals being bros”. Shared on April 2, the video is captioned “horse and dog are best friends”. And best friends they seem!

At the beginning of the clip, the horse, who is standing in its stable, pulls up the back of the doggo’s vest. After freeing itself from the horse’s mouth, the canine runs over to give him some cheeky licks. In the end, both the animals are seen playing with each other by nuzzling their heads together.

The post currently has over 100 comments and almost 15,000 upvotes.

Horse and dog are best friends from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Redditors loved seeing this dynamic duo in action. One person said, “was really hoping he’d pick him up”. While another commented, “horses are just babysitters for dogs”.

A Reddit user wrote, “horse is probably thinking, ‘what’s that you got on you?’, referring to the doggo’s vest.

“You can just tell both of these guys have a good sense of humour”, stated somebody on the thread. That’s true! This dog and horse bros are so laid back and affectionate.

Wouldn’t you want to have friends like them?

india news