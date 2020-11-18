‘This is how all my packages must be delivered,’ says Mariah Carey while sharing this video. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 03:35 IST

American singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey often shares some rather hilarious posts on her social media handles. Her latest tweet is testament to the fact that the Songbird Supreme can land those jokes just as well as she can hit those high notes.

Posted on Carey’s official Twitter account on November 17, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. American basketball player, Rex Chapman initially shared the clip from his official Twitter account on November 16. The re-posted video shows a FedEx driver jamming to Carey’s famous holiday single All I Want for Christmas Is You.

If you weren’t in the festive mood already, this man’s dancing might get you there. Check out the video below:

FedEx drivers poised for the holiday season...pic.twitter.com/MDdv00ZPfM — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 16, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The recording currently has over 1 million views.

Carey added to the fun by retweeting the clip with a caption reading, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on”.

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

Her post captured netizens attention. The tweet currently has over 29,100 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “As they should”.

Another individual wrote, “Queen of Christmas”. “I second that,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post?

