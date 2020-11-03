e-paper
Mariah Carey says it's time to play All I Want for Christmas Is You on loop. Watch

Mariah Carey says it’s time to play All I Want for Christmas Is You on loop. Watch

Mariah Carey shared this video on her official Twitter account on November 1.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 01:18 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Guess what?” reads the caption shared alongside the nearly 20-second-long clip.
Now that Halloween is over, do you know what time it is? Yes, it is time for eggnog lattes and gingerbread cookies because the holiday season is finally upon us. And probably the most significant spreader for the festive spirit is Mariah Carey’s beloved track All I Want for Christmas Is You. If you were someone who was waiting to belt out to the tune, then wait no more. The Songbird Supreme herself has taken to Twitter to announce that ‘it’s time’ to start jamming to the classic once again.

Mariah Carey shared this recording on her official Twitter account on November 1. “Guess what?” reads the caption shared alongside the nearly 20-second-long clip.

The video starts with a person, dressed in a scary costume, opening a door. They walk through a passageway of sorts and then reach the entrance to another door. The words ‘not yet’ are written on the doorway in black ink. The individual opens this door to find... well, why don’t you check it out for yourself:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The recording currently has nearly five million views. The tweet in itself has accumulated over 3,000 comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “This is so good”.

Another individual wrote, “It’s officially your season”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share? Are you going to blast some Mariah Carey now too?

Sign In