e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This is probably the cutest ‘stick figure’ you’ll see. Video gets over 1.1 million likes

This is probably the cutest ‘stick figure’ you’ll see. Video gets over 1.1 million likes

“Quite possibly the best stick figure I’ve ever seen,” mentions the caption shared with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a child wearing a stick figure costume.
The image shows a child wearing a stick figure costume.(Instagram/@greyandmama)
         

Halloween is just a around the corner. Expectedly, social media is already abuzz with people showing off their various costumes for the special day. Amid this, a video showing a kid wearing a stick figure costume has gone all kinds of viral. To say that the kid looks absolutely cute in the clip is an understatement.

The video was shared on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Quite possibly the best stick figure I’ve ever seen,” mentions the caption shared with the video. And, chances are it’s probably the most adorable one you’ll see too.

 

Since being shared, people have showered the post with all sorts of comments. Most couldn’t stop commenting about how cute the kid looks.

“I can’t decide which one is funnier, the sight of a cute stick figure or your laugh,” expressed an Instagram user. “He’s glowing as his cuteness is giving us light in 2020,” said another. “This is so amazing,” wrote a third. “Coolest costume ever,” commented a fourth.

There were many who wrote “adorable” or “cute” while expressing their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In