This kitten has its priorities sorted. Video leaves netizens gushing

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:04 IST

Videos featuring fluffy kittens are always a delightful watch. This Reddit clip of a kitten concentrating on a much interesting matter is just the right content for the said category. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the video may leave you wishing to cuddle the tiny feline.

The video starts with a shot of a television set showing a news bulletin. The camera slowly pans to show a little kitten sitting on the bed, thoroughly engrossed in a video showing birds on a smartphone. “Kitten focusing on the important stuff,” reads the funny caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 7, the clip has garnered over 56,400 upvotes along with several comments. While many found the kitten to be extremely adorable, others expressed they wanted an attitude like that of the feline. Some also asked what kind of a kitten it was. To which the original poster replied, “He’s 10 weeks old, half Maine Coon, half some random mix, and a ton of fun”.

“Smart Kitty realizes you can’t catch a helicopter but you have a chance with a bird! He’s adorable!” wrote a Reddit user. “This is a millennial kitty with her smartphone,” joked another. “I want to cuddle that kitten! He’s got such a snuggly face,” commented a third.

