it-s-viral Updated: May 23, 2020 19:58 IST

This medical shop’s signboard is Twitter’s new favourite content, here’s why

People are sharing all sorts of appreciative comments on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: May 23, 2020 19:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a signboard outside a medical shop.
The image shows a signboard outside a medical shop. (Twitter/Dr Aman kashyap)
         

A picture of a signboard of a medical shop in Ludhiana, Punjab is now gaining praise from people and for all the right reasons. Shared on Twitter, the image shows something which is not an unusual sight around us – it shows “Gupta and Daughters” written on the board. It’s usually a common practice to open businesses in the name of sons and to write “and sons” to signify the same. That is the reason, this image showing something different has now won people over.

“Gupta and daughters,” wrote Twitter user Dr Aman Kashyap and shared the image along with two applaud emojis. “Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with “Gupta & Daughters” spotted in Ludhiana. Be the change you want to see in this world,” Kashyap added.

Now, people are applauding this gesture and sharing all sorts of appreciative comments. A few also tweeted images of similar signboards.

“Breaking the norm, Gupta and Daughters instead of routine Gupta and Sons” wrote a Twitter user. “Love it,” tweeted another. “All respect for this person,” wrote a third. “Feeling happy to see this,” expressed a fourth.

Here’s what others shared:

A few also used the applause and the folded hand emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the tweet?

