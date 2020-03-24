This mother and daughter duo is walking 500 miles whilst in quarantine. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:08 IST

Who said quarantine had to be boring or even stationary, for that matter? This mother and daughter duo are breaking out the moves, getting active, and having fun while practising social distancing!

The over a-minute-long video, titled “some wholesome quarantining”, was posted on Reddit on March 24. It starts with a daughter jamming to the 1980’s classic ‘I’m gonna be (500 miles)’ by The Proclaimers around the house and especially around her disinterested mum. Initially, the mother tries to ignore her daughter’s chaotic energy and partakes in regular tasks such as reading. However, the young girl’s infectious energy and The Proclaimers danceable tune soon gets the better of her as she joins in the unique routine.

The video was posted on the subreddit ‘made me smile’ and it seems to be doing just that! The clip currently has over 24,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

One Reddit user said, “This video makes me miss my mom”. Another was so touched by this interaction that they actually cried, “for some reason this made me tear up a bit. I don’t know. Edit: oh but happy tears”.

While some on the thread got emotional talking about the importance of familial support during this pandemic, others left more humorous comments. One Reddit user wrote, “My mom would probably just say a prayer for me while my dad asks me to redo the whole thing so he can record it because he wasn’t recording properly the first time around”.

“That’s funny, nothing like a bit of mild insanity to get you through a global pandemic”, wrote a Reddit user, and we completely agree. A little bit of creativity and a little bit of company goes a long way during a crisis.

It is so good to see people come up with innovative ways to keep themselves entertained during these trying times of Covid-19. While one cannot create cluster of companions at this point, social distancing may be a great opportunity to hang out more with those who live with you. May it be parents, partners, or roommates; there has never been a better time to finish that 200-piece puzzle you bought or create a dance routine. So how are you spending quality time with your loved one during this lockdown?