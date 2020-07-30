e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This new foster kitten cannot get enough of a fidget spinner. Watch

This new foster kitten cannot get enough of a fidget spinner. Watch

This video is just over 20 seconds of pure cuteness.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:09 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a kitten playing with a fidget spinner.
The image shows a kitten playing with a fidget spinner.(Reddit/@ktd59)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that being a pet parent can be immensely rewarding. From receiving numerous hugs and kisses to having the pleasure of watching our cuddly animal friends grow up into even lovelier beings, the list is unending. Now, here is a sweet video that captures one such gratifying moment between a cat parent and child. Chances are, watching this clip will make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, the recording is just a little over 20 seconds long. “New foster kitty, just 10 weeks old - terrified of humans but learning new tricks (my daughter’s foster)” reads the caption of the post.

The video shows a tiny feline sitting in a little kitty basket of sorts. The hooman, who is behind the camera, is holding out a blue and green coloured fidget spinner towards the cat. Initially, the feline extends a tentative paw towards the device. The kitty looks enamoured when its light taps get the toy to rotate swiftly. The cat watches the circular motions for a while, fascinated. When the fidget spinner begins to slow down, the kitty taps at it again to get it to revolve.

New foster kitty, just 10 weeks old - terrified of humans but learning new tricks 😊 (my daughter’s foster) from r/aww

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has accumulated over 15,300 and over 115 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this little kitty who is learning new tricks. One person said, “Adorable”. Another individual wrote, “A cute, shy little fella”.

“She has the loveliest colouring,” read one comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

