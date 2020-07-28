e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Little kitten bonds with its hooman in the most adorable fashion. Watch

Little kitten bonds with its hooman in the most adorable fashion. Watch

“This fills me with a deep sense of joy that I simply cannot explain,” reads one comment on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a little black-furred feline laying, belly up, on its hooman’s lap.
The image shows a little black-furred feline laying, belly up, on its hooman’s lap.(Reddit/@hmmkontjes)
         

The Internet has no dearth of videos showcasing pet parents giving their animal companions some tender loving care. Usually incredibly swoon-worthy, these clips can make one sigh in delight. Here is another such recording which captures a subtly sweet interaction between a kitten and its hooman. Chances are, watching it will make you feel all types of giggly.

Posted on Reddit on July 28, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Our new kitten is adapting very well”.

The recording shows a little black-furred feline laying, belly up, on its hooman’s lap. The kitty’s paws are up in the air, next to either side of its face. The pet parent puts his fingers on each of the paws and rocks them back and forth. The cat seems to be enjoying this unusual massage. The video ends with the feline starring at the camera for a brief second.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the video has accumulated nearly 36,000 upvotes and almost 150 comments. Check out the clip which is inducing ‘awws’ amongst many netizens:

Our new kitten is adapting very well from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Here is what Redditors had to say about this gentle interaction between a kitten and its hooman. One person said, “My human is a little confused about how to do pets, but he’s got the right spirit,” trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “This right here is the cutest thing I’ve seen today”. “This fills me with a deep sense of joy that I simply cannot explain,” reads one comment on the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Cat named Jack uses the gentlest taps to let his hooman know that she is loved. Watch

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In