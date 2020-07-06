e-paper
Cat named Jack uses the gentlest taps to let his hooman know that she is loved. Watch

Cat named Jack uses the gentlest taps to let his hooman know that she is loved. Watch

We all need someone to look at us the way this kitty looks at his hooman.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat mom holding baby Jack in her arms.
The image shows the cat mom holding baby Jack in her arms. (Reddit/@venalove30)
         

Some may agree with us when we say that cats often get a bad rep for not wanting to show affection. However, this video of a feline named Jack is here to give the entire species a PR makeover. Jack is not only showing his hooman love but is doing so in the most gentle fashion.

Posted on Reddit on July 3, this clip is 15 seconds long. “Do I look crazy, YES, but my baby Jack and his love taps are too cute not to share,” reads the title of the post. Here, the original poster is right about one thing: Jack’s love taps are too cute not to share.

The recording shows the cat mom holding baby Jack in her arms. The feline raises one of its paws, and softly touches the under-side of his mom’s chin a few times. The woman scratches the kitty’s neck as a gesture of appreciation. The cat decides to repay this action by offering her some more loving touches right under her chin. This affectionate exchange goes on until the very end of the clip.

Check out the video but beware, watching it may make you long for a cat.

Click To Expand

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’, Jack’s affectionate actions have received a lot of appreciation. The post currently has over 9,500 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “If you mean crazy IN LOVE, then I totally agree! That Jack is one special kitty boi, so so cute,” referring to the caption alongside the post.

Another individual wrote, “The way he looks at you! Pure adoration”. “Wish someone would look at me like that,” read one comment. We agree. We all need someone to look at us the way Jack looks at his hooman.

What are your thoughts on this sweet clip?

Also Read | This cat is so affectionate that you may think it has been possessed by the spirit of a dog. Watch

