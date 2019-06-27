This picture has a hot air balloon hidden among beach balls. Can you spot it?

A colourful beach-inspired picture has left many baffled. Wondering why? Well, take a closer look at the image that has now left many people scratching their heads.

Confused, what is so special about this image? Among the numerous beach balls, there is a sole hot air balloon waiting to be spotted.

We have zoomed in the image for you. Give it a try.

Did you manage to spot it? Kudos, if you have spotted the hot air balloon. For those, who are still searching, here it is:

The image was released by a travel company to celebrate the arrival of summer, as mentioned in a blog on the company’s official website. An average person needs about 1 minute and 14 seconds to spot it, the blog further mentioned.

How long did it take you to find the hot air balloon?

