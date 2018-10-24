This police post is going viral and Ross Geller from Friends has something to do with it

A seemingly regular post by the police about a suspect has gone crazy viral on Facebook. The reason? People can’t help but comment about how the suspect looks just like Ross from the popular television show Friends. With over 66,000 shares and more than one lakh comments within 20 hours, the post has created quite a stir online. What’s hilarious is how people cannot help but post dialogues from the show to describe the situation, prompting even the police department to share a comment and join in.

It all started when Blackpool Police shared a photo of a man asking people if they recognise him. “We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September,” says the post.

Turns out, people think the man’s face looks sort of similar. Several people began posting about the man’s resemblance to actor David Schwimmer. More people joined in and now the post is flooded with such comments. There are also those who have posted dialogues from the show in which David Schwimmer played the role of Ross Geller. Even Blackpool Police couldn’t resist sharing a comment on this whole thing.

Here are some of funniest comments on the Facebook post. Fans of the show will definitely love these.

Do you also think the man looks like Ross?

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 14:22 IST