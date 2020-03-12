This Trash or Trend Indian edition TikTok fad is for all Bollybop lovers out there

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:55 IST

Highlights The ‘Trash or Trend’ TikTok fad offers people a chance to channel their inner music critic.

The Bollywood version has got millennial and Gen Z fans feeling all types of ways.

If you haven’t already made a TikTok professing your thoughts on these South Asian songs, the time is now!

Are you a Bollywood enthusiast who is constantly choreographing your own rendition of ‘Suraj Hua Madham’ alone in your room? If you answered that question with a yes, then this TikTok trend is bound to tug at your filmy heartstrings.

The ‘Trash or Trend’ TikTok fad offers people a chance to channel their inner music critic and tell the world their opinion, popular or not, on popular hits. The content creators usually split their screen into two with one section titled something positive such as, ‘banger’, ‘iconic’, ‘yay’, or even ‘bhalo’. Understandably the other side of the screen is headlined something like, ‘trash’, ‘nay’, ‘na’, or even ‘skip’ to categorise those undesirable tunes. People then either rally up their friends or take on the TikTok stage solo to convey their emotions about famous songs.

The ‘Trash or Trend’ fad has been doing rounds on the video-sharing app for other genres of songs for a while. But this Bollywood version has got millennial and Gen Z fans feeling all types of ways. The sound was originally posted by a TikToker called Manav on January 15 and has since been used by many other content creators to express their own opinions. His video currently has more than 61,100 views, almost 5,500 likes and 400 shares, along with over 100 comments.

Here is the original video:

Additionally, here are some other Bollywood fans partaking in the trend:

So good to see that young peeps are still jamming to 90s classics such as ‘Bole Chudiyan’, but we guess that’s just the evergreen magic of Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Amit Kumar.

What are your thoughts on these songs? And more importantly, what other Bollywood songs would you include on your list to be judged by others on the platform? If you haven’t already made a TikTok professing your thoughts on these South Asian songs, the time is now!