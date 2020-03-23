e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This tribute to coronavirus warriors during janta curfew is melting hearts. Watch

This tribute to coronavirus warriors during janta curfew is melting hearts. Watch

The video shows a man with bag standing on the side of the road clapping his hands as the sound of clanging utensils and conches can be heard in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a man with bag standing on the side of the road clapping his hands.
The video shows a man with bag standing on the side of the road clapping his hands.(Twitter/@sidspin)
         

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens in the country to abide by the Janta Curfew, he also requested everyone to show gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other emergency workers leading the fight against coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to everyone to ring bells or clap hands for five minutes at 5 PM on March 22. The Internet has since been flooded with clips showing people standing in their balconies to show gratitude to the corona warriors working tirelessly to contain the outbreak of COVID 19. But one particular clip has struck a chord with netizens and it may make you feel emotional too.

Shared across social media, the video shows a man with bag standing on the side of the road clapping his hands as the sound of clanging utensils and conches can be heard in the background.

“Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew . May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon.” reads the caption in the video shared by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag .

Posted on March 22, the post has garnered over 6.1 lakh views along with 60,500 likes till now. While some were concerned about the affect of the lockdown on daily wage earners, others were struck by the spirit of the man.

 Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared the post with a heartfelt message.

 Here’s how others reacted:

Authorities all over the country are taking necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. Several states have ordered lockdowns and have urged citizens to cooperate in this tough time.

tags
top news
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE: CM Mamata writes to PM, wants flights to Bengal suspended
LIVE: CM Mamata writes to PM, wants flights to Bengal suspended
People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter
People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Harley-Davidson BS6 line-up prices announced
Harley-Davidson BS6 line-up prices announced
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news