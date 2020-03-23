This tribute to coronavirus warriors during janta curfew is melting hearts. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:54 IST

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens in the country to abide by the Janta Curfew, he also requested everyone to show gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other emergency workers leading the fight against coronavirus. PM Modi appealed to everyone to ring bells or clap hands for five minutes at 5 PM on March 22. The Internet has since been flooded with clips showing people standing in their balconies to show gratitude to the corona warriors working tirelessly to contain the outbreak of COVID 19. But one particular clip has struck a chord with netizens and it may make you feel emotional too.

Shared across social media, the video shows a man with bag standing on the side of the road clapping his hands as the sound of clanging utensils and conches can be heard in the background.

“Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew . May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon.” reads the caption in the video shared by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag .

Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew .



May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon. pic.twitter.com/BGw2jdwpGJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Posted on March 22, the post has garnered over 6.1 lakh views along with 60,500 likes till now. While some were concerned about the affect of the lockdown on daily wage earners, others were struck by the spirit of the man.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared the post with a heartfelt message.

Here’s how others reacted:

Oh my god!!! This video clip did something to me!! Heartfelt tears🙏 thnk u — Rashmi Raghavan (@DrRashmiR9) March 22, 2020

India needs to do more for these people 😔😔😔😔 — Sachin Panwar सचिन पँवार 🇮🇳 (@RealSachin95) March 22, 2020

Authorities all over the country are taking necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. Several states have ordered lockdowns and have urged citizens to cooperate in this tough time.