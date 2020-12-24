e-paper
This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile

This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile

You may find yourself saying aww repeatedly while scrolling through the comments of the post.

Dec 24, 2020, 01:29 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog with a stick. (representational image)
The image shows a dog with a stick. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

Doggos are undoubtedly the best friend one can get as they shower unconditional love for their humans. But sometimes these furbuddies have a complaint or two from their part for some of the rules set by their humans. This Twitter thread shared by Thoughts of Dog may give you an idea of one of their probable grievances. You may find yourself saying aww repeatedly while scrolling through the comments of the post.

“It feels pointless to bring it up again,” reads the post with a clear tone of annoyance from the doggo community. “If I am not allowed to bring my sticks inside. why is the human allowed a whole tree?” it adds.

We are no one to judge but this is definitely something to think about for all the humans.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 22, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments. The comments section was crowded with similar rants from Twitter accounts for doggos. People also expressed solidarity with the doggos in the most hilarious ways.

What are your thoughts on this post?

