This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 01:29 IST

Doggos are undoubtedly the best friend one can get as they shower unconditional love for their humans. But sometimes these furbuddies have a complaint or two from their part for some of the rules set by their humans. This Twitter thread shared by Thoughts of Dog may give you an idea of one of their probable grievances. You may find yourself saying aww repeatedly while scrolling through the comments of the post.

“It feels pointless to bring it up again,” reads the post with a clear tone of annoyance from the doggo community. “If I am not allowed to bring my sticks inside. why is the human allowed a whole tree?” it adds.

We are no one to judge but this is definitely something to think about for all the humans.

Take a look at the post:

it feels pointless. to bring it up again. but if i am not allowed to bring my sticks inside. why is the human allowed a whole tree. do they not understand. that is where my sticks come from — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) December 22, 2020

Shared on December 22, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments. The comments section was crowded with similar rants from Twitter accounts for doggos. People also expressed solidarity with the doggos in the most hilarious ways.

he attac, he runs quicc, he would like to bring home his special ˢᵗᶦᶜᶜpic.twitter.com/lL1TRkwFN2 — ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕝𝕠𝕧 & 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕨 🐶 (@PAVGOD) December 22, 2020

Sorry Frank, peoples are weird sometimes. I don't think you're supposed to sit on the packages either. — Señor Fredo Burrito (@PinkietheP) December 22, 2020

A ridiculous double standard 🐾💙 pic.twitter.com/rkH42VEcVq — JimJamesTheDog (@JimJamesWoofs) December 22, 2020

Hi I'm Toki. It sounds like you have a very disobedient human. You have to teach them to get the sticks for you and bring them in the house for you to chew on. My human is trained very well. When he is a good boy I make sure to wag my tail for him and give him lots of snuggles. pic.twitter.com/9DBfsYpszH — 🇺🇸 Mickey 🇺🇸 🧜‍♂️ BLM End Hate! (@SamandDeanfan_1) December 23, 2020

