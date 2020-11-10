This video of a man pressure washing an alley is a clean person’s dream come true. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:53 IST

Are you someone who loves keeping their home spick and span every day? Do new mops and spotless furniture make you happy? Then this Instagram video of a man pressure washing an alley may leave you highly satisfied. Even if you don’t fall under the said category, the smooth cleaning process shown in the video may be beyond soothing for you.

Shared from professional pressure cleaner Aj Joyner’s profile, the clip shows him cleaning an alley. The video goes on to show Joyner washing a wall step by step and then cleaning the ground.

Check out the clip:

Posted on November 9, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop pointing out how satisfying the cleaning process is. Many also shared clapping hands emojis to laud the video.

“This is beyond satisfying,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can someone do this to my heart and brain please?” commented another. “Is it me or someone else is feeling sleepy and happy after this,” asked a third.

“I can watch this all day,” said a fourth. “My mom will love you bro,” joked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?