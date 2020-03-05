e-paper
Tiger growls as it walks towards safari vehicle. Watch intense video

Someone even asks for the vehicle to be reversed as the tiger walked closer, its growls getting louder.

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Tiger growls to mark its presence,” says Twitter user Susanta Nanda IFS, who posted the video.
“Tiger growls to mark its presence,” says Twitter user Susanta Nanda IFS, who posted the video. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Not everyone on a wildlife safari gets to see the big cats of the jungle up close. But sometimes, even when you’re lucky enough to spot a tiger or leopard in their natural habitat, the experience can get overwhelming. Especially in the case of an animal that decides to come too close for comfort. That’s sort of what seems to be happening in this video posted on Twitter. It shows a tiger growling as it walks closer towards a safari vehicle.

“Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting,” says Twitter user Susanta Nanda IFS, who posted the video.

The clip, all of 20 seconds long, makes for an intense watch. You can even hear someone ask for the vehicle to be reversed as the tiger walks closer and closer, its growls becoming louder. Territory well-established.

The clip has collected quite a few reactions since it was shared last evening.

“Nice video, however background score of people should stop. I wonder what makes these people talk. It’s not like every day we get to see tiger,” says a Twitter user. “Trespassers will be prosecuted,” comments a second. “This is dangerous,” writes a third.

Another similar video, shared in January, shows two big cats engaged in a thrilling battle while safari-goers watched them in awe.

