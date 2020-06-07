Tiger to spend life in enclosures for killing humans, news enrages netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:49 IST

A 5-year-old tiger in Madhya Pradesh is going to spend rest of its life in enclosures for killing at least two humans back in 2018. The news has now sparked a wave of anger among people in support of the animal.

The tiger wandered into Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra after killing at least two people. Later, it was rescued from a residential area called Sarni, Madhya Pradesh and kept in the Ghorela enclosure at Kanha Tiger Reserve. Recently it was shifted to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal where it may spend the rest of its life. Due to its instincts of returning to human habitat, the tiger couldn’t be rewilded, the officials said.

The image shows the tiger inside an enclosure. ( HT Photo )

Soon the news made its way onto various social media platforms and has now sparked a wave of angry reactions. People called the gesture “inhuman” and wrote that the tiger should have a life in the wild.

“Keep Humans in the closet instead,” angrily wrote an Instagram user. “Kahin aur chordo, band karna is not right [release it somewhere, keeping it in enclosures isn’t right],” expressed another. “Hope the same goes for men who kill any tiger,” wrote a third.

Expressing a similar reaction as the Instagram users, a Twitter user wrote, “This is wrong! Leave animals alone in the jungle.” “At least give it a decent enclosure. It’s depressing,” expressed another.

A few days back, the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala sparked a wave of anger among people, including celebrities. Actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Randeep Hooda are among those who took to Twitter to join voices to demand justice for the innocent animal.

Later, a man was also arrested in connection with the brutal killing.