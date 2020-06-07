This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures

bhopal

Jun 07, 2020

A five-year-old tiger, who had killed at least two people before it wandered into Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, was shifted to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal from Kanha Tiger Reserve on Saturday, officials said.

The tiger, which couldn’t be rewilded due to its instinct of returning to human habitats, may have to spend rest of its life in enclosures in Van Vihar, the officials added.

“The male tiger kept in Ghorela enclosure in Kanha Tiger Reserve was brought to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal on Saturday. As per chief wildlife conservator, Maharashtra this male tiger had killed 2 persons in Amravati district in Maharashtra in October 2018,” a release from Kamalika Mohanta, the director of Van Vihar National Park, said.

“It wandered into Betul (Madhya Pradesh) in December 2018 where it was rescued from a residential area in Sarni town on December 11, 2018,” it added.

Mohanta said the tiger will be displayed only the Central Zoo Authority gives its nod.

The tiger has been named as Saran.

L Krishnamurthy, the director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, said the tiger is originally from Chandrapur area in Maharashtra.

“It had killed two to three persons on its way to Sarni from Chandrapur area. That time the Maharashtra government had ordered to capture the animal. It was captured near the thermal plant area in Sarni,” Krishnamurthy said.

“We kept it for some time at Kanha Tiger Reserve and tried to rewild it by releasing it into the Satpura Tiger Reserve in 2019 but it got back to the residential area again before it was rescued again in February 2019,” he added.

Officials of the forest department officials said the tiger was tranquillised in Kanha before it was shifted to Bhopal by a team of AK Jain, the assistant director at Van Vihar, and veterinarians.

“The shifting was done successfully. The tiger has been put in quarantine as of now. It is fine,” Dr Atul Gupta, a veterinary doctor at Van Vihar, said.