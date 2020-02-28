Tigress keeping guard as cubs drink water in perfect sync makes for a ‘magical view’

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 15:44 IST

“Magical view”, “powerful image”, “majestic” - that’s just a few reactions by people on a picture of a tigress and her cubs. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has once again caught the attention of netizens, this time with this stunning tiger picture. It shows a mother tiger keeping guard while her four cubs quench their thirst at a watering hole.

The picture was clicked by photographer Vinod Goel, interestingly exactly five years ago on February 28, 2015. He had captured the moment for posterity at the Kolsa Range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Kaswan shared the image on his handle hours ago with an interesting caption. “The family which drinks together, stays together. True for tigers also. While mother is on a watch,” he says on Twitter. Kaswan added that such pictures boost conservation efforts.

What’s especially wonderful about the picture is the synchronization of the cubs drinking water - each cubs looks like a mirror image of one another.

The #family which drinks together, stays together. True for #tigers also. While #Mother is on a watch. And pictures like this increase our confidence in #conservation efforts. Picture by Vinod Goel from Western #India. pic.twitter.com/h3Mu6CVMBP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2020

Since being shared about an hour ago, the picture has collected over 1,000 likes and counting. People are showering words of praise for the sight and the photographer who captured it in his camera.

“Magical view. Excellent captured by the photographer,” says a Twitter user. “What a click this is! Thanks for sharing,” says another. “What a beautiful shot!” says another.

A similar scene was captured in a video that also made its way on social media. Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda had earlier shared a clip which shows tigress and her three cubs drinking water at a watering hole - again in complete synchronization.