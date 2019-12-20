e-paper
TikTok video shows girl's 'hands-free' technique of unlocking phone. It's disgustingly creative

TikTok video shows girl’s ‘hands-free’ technique of unlocking phone. It’s disgustingly creative

The TikTok video has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing.

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was captured in a restaurant in Savannah, United States.
The video was captured in a restaurant in Savannah, United States. (TikTok/@ryantito)
         

Millions of people from around the world are hooked to the video sharing platform TikTok. From posting funny clips to taking part in viral challenges, the platform often dishes out such videos which prompt all sorts of reaction from people. Case in point, a recent video shared on the platform has created quite a stir. It’s because the video is creative yet disgusting.

The video was captured in a restaurant in Savannah, United States, reports Ladbible. It shows a girl named Jessica unlocking a phone in an unusual - and quite repulsive – manner.

In the video, she types out the passcode without using her hands. She uses only drools of her own saliva - giving a whole new meaning to the term hands-free.

Ryan Tito, her boyfriend, shared the video on TikTok. “Last day of bringing my girlfriend out in public,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared the video has garnered close to 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing.

Earlier in September, another crazy trend took the platform by storm. In this viral trend, people glued their lips together and shared the videos online. Apparently, people were doing it to get a fuller lip.

