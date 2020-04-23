e-paper
Tinder tweets Maya’s response to Monisha’s ‘humari setting ho gayi hai’. Whose version would you use?

Taking to Twitter, the dating app shared what Maya would say to Monisha’s ‘humari setting ho gayi hai’.

Apr 23, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the character Maya Sarabhai from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
The image shows the character Maya Sarabhai from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (Screengrab)
         

Think Maya Sarabhai and the image that will pop up in your mind will be a perfect mix of sass and sophistication. This upper middle-class mother-in-law character never held herself back from throwing some classic burns at her bahu, Monisha. It won’t be wrong to say that she has been an inspiration behind those sassy retorts many may use during conversations – even if for some it happened inside their heads. Turns out, the recent one to get bitten by that inspiration bug is Tinder – or at least their tweet suggests so.

Taking to Twitter, the dating app shared what Maya would say to Monisha’s ‘humari setting ho gayi hai’.

Since being shared a few hours back, the tweet quickly grabbed people’s attention. While some found the tweet funny, others shared their own Maya-inspired explanation of various things related to relationships.

“Monisha beta we’re dating bolo, AAMCHA CHALU AHE is too middle class,” joked a Twitter user. “Monisha beta “we brokeup” bolo, yeh “kat gaya mera” is so middle class,” tweeted another. “Monisha beta tinder mein match hue bolo... phone se mile is too middle class,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Just a day back, Zomato too shared a Maya Sarabhai-inspired tweet and as you may have guessed, it’s hilarious.

