e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tiny bugs crawl out of strawberries soaked in salt water. People try viral fruit hack, the results are gross

Tiny bugs crawl out of strawberries soaked in salt water. People try viral fruit hack, the results are gross

The video prompted many to try the fruit hack and they got gross results too.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 14:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bugs came out of the strawberries after soaking them in water.
Bugs came out of the strawberries after soaking them in water. (TikTok/@lauren.gambrell)
         

A fruit hack video on TikTok, which is equal parts disgusting and interesting, has now left people with lots of questions. Shared a few days ago, the video shows a woman soaking fresh strawberries in salt water to clean them. Normally, one would expect dirt to come out of the fruits but in this case something else crawled out too – bugs.

“GROSS IT WAS JUMPING!!!!! BRB CRYING,” wrote TikToker Seleste Radcliffe and shared the video. “Apparently if you wash your strawberries in water and salt, all the bugs will come out,” she says in the clip which shows exactly the same thing.

Don’t believe us? Check out yourself:

@selesteradcliffe

GROSS IT WAS JUMPING!!!!! BRB CRYING ##fyp ##xyzcba ##GROSS

♬ original sound - babyadrianne

The video prompted several others to try the hack and they got the same gross result. Check out some such posts:

@callmekristatorres

WAIT FOR IT... Still trying to think happy thoughts today. ##fyp ##foryou ##strawberrieswithbugs ##bugsinstrawberries ##rednoseday ##got2bhome

♬ original sound - callmekristatorres

One TikTok user, probably to check the legitimacy of the claim, even used a microscope to check the strawberries and guess what she got? Bugs!

@thatnatchats

y’all better WASH your strawberries ‼️😳😭 Comment what I should look at next! ✨🔬 ##fyp ##foryou ##science

♬ Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

Though absolutely repulsive, it’s a common occurrence, reports Cloud Mountain Farm Centre. Turns out, the small bugs are “most likely the larvae of Spotted Wing Drosophila, a non-native fruit fly that lays its eggs” on different types of ripening berries.

Thankfully, these worms are not harmful if ingested, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Will you try this strawberry cleaning hack video? Or for you ignorance is bliss?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In