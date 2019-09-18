Tiny goat creates ruckus, halts busy highway for 90 minutes. Watch

it-s-viral

A small goat managed to bring one of the UK’s biggest highways in standstill for about 90 minutes. How? By running around and sending the police on a wild goose... err... goat chase.

On Saturday, in the M62 near Lofthouse, North Yorkshire, the runaway goat kept on sprinting between the vehicles and darting all around the highway, reports Metro. Initially, the police tried catching the animal but it kept on evading the authorities. Finally, the police and the motorists came together to capture the elusive animal and get it out of the harm’s way.

Several onlookers captured the incident on the camera and later, some of the videos were shared on different social media platforms.

Here’s one such video:

Just had to call the wife...



"I’m going to be late, a goats closed the M62" pic.twitter.com/DRc8zZCFxM — Minster FM Breakfast Show (@BenMinsterFM) September 14, 2019

This is how tweeple reacted to the video:

I was stuck in it and saw loads of people running around to catch it — Ian Watt (@therealianwatt) September 14, 2019

😂😭🤣 🐐 🐐 — Phil Pinder (@PinderPhil) September 14, 2019

I am glad I am not the only one to have seen the cute goat! I thought I was imagining things again 🐐#M62https://t.co/hE5vmJv9BR — Arelis Rodriguez, RD 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@improvemydiet) September 14, 2019

The captured animal was later taken back to the farm from where it initially escaped, reports Metro.

