e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Tiny goat creates ruckus, halts busy highway for 90 minutes. Watch

On Saturday, in the M62 near Lofthouse, North Yorkshire, the runaway goat kept on sprinting between the vehicles and darting all around the highway.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The goat successfully evaded the police for about 90 minutes (representational image).
The goat successfully evaded the police for about 90 minutes (representational image). (Pexels)
         

A small goat managed to bring one of the UK’s biggest highways in standstill for about 90 minutes. How? By running around and sending the police on a wild goose... err... goat chase.

On Saturday, in the M62 near Lofthouse, North Yorkshire, the runaway goat kept on sprinting between the vehicles and darting all around the highway, reports Metro. Initially, the police tried catching the animal but it kept on evading the authorities. Finally, the police and the motorists came together to capture the elusive animal and get it out of the harm’s way.

Several onlookers captured the incident on the camera and later, some of the videos were shared on different social media platforms.

Here’s one such video:

This is how tweeple reacted to the video:

The captured animal was later taken back to the farm from where it initially escaped, reports Metro.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 14:42 IST

tags
trending topics
India vs South Africa LiveXiaomi Mi Band 4Dream Girl box office collectionBox Office ReportAlia BhattSamsung Galaxy M30sDeepika PadukoneKiara AdvaniAmitabh BachchanMouni RoyE-cigarettes
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss