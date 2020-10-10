e-paper
Tiny pupper to big fluffy doggo: This dog's growing up clip makes for the cutest watch

Tiny pupper to big fluffy doggo: This dog’s growing up clip makes for the cutest watch

The video goes onto show the dog growing up into a handsome fluffy good boi.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Logan with his owner.
The image shows Logan with his owner.(Instagram/@ogoldenlogan)
         

Doggos of all shapes, sizes and fluffiness are a delight to watch and the various videos available on the Internet perfectly shows that. A clip showing a cute little puppy growing up into a big adorable dog is one such video. Shared on Instagram, the clip may make it difficult for you to control your awws.

Posted on the personal profile of the dog named Logan, a golden retriever, the clip shows the dog’s human holding him when he was a little pooch. It then goes onto show the dog growing up into a handsome fluffy good boi.

Take a look at the cute clip:

Posted on October 7, the clip has garnered over 5,280 views along with many comments on Instagram. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable doggo’s transformation. Many also dropped heart emojis to show their affection for Logan.

“Cutest ball of fluff,” wrote an Instagram user. “Honestly I found the expressions of the owner to be equally cute,” commented another. “Soo cute and adorable,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this puppy’s fluffy transformation?

